Shots fired at car, driver injured in Surrey

Photo: Castanet

One man was sent to hospital after shots were fired at a vehicle in Surrey overnight.

About 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a male driver in his vehicle who sustained an injury consistent with a gun shot at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 124th Street.

The driver suffered a non-life-threatening injury.



Police shut down 124th Street from 64th Avenue to Boundary Drive while conducted their investigation and will remain on scene until the examination is complete.



Anyone with more information, including dash camera footage of the incident, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, and quote file number 2023-203334.