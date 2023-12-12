Highway 5 southbound closed due to vehicle fire

Photo: Kim Dobranski The southbound lanes of Highway 5 have been closed Tuesday night due to a vehicle fire.

A vehicle fire near Hope has resulted in a highway closure on Tuesday evening.

DriveBC said the Coquihalla Highway’s southbound lanes are closed about six kilometres north of Hope, near the junction with Highway 3, due to the fire.

A photo sent to Castanet shows what appears to be a semi trailer ablaze.

DriveBC said drivers should expect delays.

This story will be updated as more information is available.