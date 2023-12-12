Victoria police suspend officer after misconduct complaint

Photo: TC The name of the officer, or their rank in the organization, was not given.

A Victoria police officer has been suspended as part of an investigation into a complaint of misconduct.

Victoria police said an investigation was launched by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner earlier this year after a misconduct complaint was made against the officer. The OPCC assigned the Vancouver Police Department to investigate.

VicPD said Vancouver police received new information about the complaint this week. Based on that information, the authority advised the Victoria Police Department that the officer was suspended, effective immediately.

Neither the name and rank of the officer nor details of the allegations against them were released by VicPD.

“The Victoria Police Department takes allegations of misconduct seriously and fully supports the investigative process and this decision; we are accountable to the citizens and communities we serve,” Victoria police said in a statement.

“We continue to support this investigation and further details cannot be shared at this time.”