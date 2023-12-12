IIO investigates after man in Nanaimo jail cell injured

Photo: File photo The Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating how a man in the custody of Nanaimo RCMP was injured on Sunday.

The man collapsed inside a police cell at about 11:45 a.m. and was taken by paramedics to hospital, where it was determined he had a “serious injury.”

Police notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The IIO did not disclose the nature of the man’s injury as it began looking into the sequence of events leading up to it.

The civilian oversight agency said it will confirm the extent of the man’s injury and what, if any, role police may have played in the incident.

Anyone with relevant information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or by using the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.