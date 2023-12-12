Drive BC warns of temporary planned closure on Highway 1 at Rogers Pass

Photo: Parks Canada Avalanche control planned for Roger's Pass Summit Wednesday

Motorists traveling between Revelstoke and Golden on Wednesday afternoon should expect delays.

According to DriveBC, avalanche control work on the Trans-Canada Highway is planned to take place on Dec. 13.

The 11 kilometre stretch between Rogers Pass summit and Beaver Valley Road will close for about an hour, and traffic will be stopped in both directions.

Avalanche control work is set to start 1 p.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

Drive BC says it plans to provide an update at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.