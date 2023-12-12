'Grossly intoxicated' man punches police officer in Trail, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police say an officer in Trail, B.C. was punched in the face while breaking up a fight between two drunk men last week.

In a news release, RCMP say they were called on Dec. 8 at 11:40 p.m. for a report of two men fighting at the intersection of Carnation Drive and Lily Street in Trail.

Officers arrived to find two “grossly intoxicated” men, aged 20 and 25, at the scene.

The 20 year old was on the ground, throwing up, and in-and-out of consciousness.

Paramedics were called but the 20 year old refused medical care and tried to walk away from the scene, into oncoming traffic on the roadway.

While an officer was arresting the man for being drunk in public and a danger to himself, the man allegedly punched the Mountie in the face before being brought under control.

The man was taken to hospital due to his level of intoxication, and once cleared, was lodged until sober at the Trail RCMP detachment.

“Assaulting an officer in the course of his duty is a serious criminal offence. My officers remained professional through the entire incident even after the assault,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

“Our police officers often put themselves in harms way to protect the public. I am very proud on the way these officers conducted themselves through this incident.”

Police say charges will be recommended against the man who allegedly punched the officer.