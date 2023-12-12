Fraser Institute: Charitable giving drops to 20 year low

Photo: File photo

Charitable giving has slumped to a 20 year low, according to a new report by the Fraser Institute.

The 2023 Generosity Index found that the percentage of Canadian tax filers donating to charity in the 2021 tax year dropped to 17.7 per cent, the lowest rate since 2001. That compares to a high of 25.4 per cent in 2004.

British Columbians rank fifth for the percentage of tax filers who donated, but first for the amount given at an annual average of $3,318. The second highest annual giving was in Alberta, at $3,180 and Ontario at $2,729.

Manitoba took top spot for the percentage of charitable donors, and the proportion of aggregate income given but ranked fifth in average annual charitable donations. B.C. was second for portion of aggregate income donated.

“The holiday season is a time to reflect on charitable giving, and the data shows Canadians are consistently less charitable every year, which means charities face greater challenges to secure resources to help those in need,” said Jake Fuss, director of Fiscal Studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Generosity in Canada: The 2023 Generosity Index.

“This decline in generosity in Canada undoubtedly limits the ability of Canadian charities to improve the quality of life in their communities and beyond.”

Earlier this year, a similar report by Environics for CanadaHelp, a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology, found 45 per cent of charities said funding was equal to pre-pandemic levels, while 31 per cent said it was below pre-pandemic levels. It also reported that among individual households, giving participation rates dropped from 36% to 28% from 2010 - 2022.

Demand is also soaring. Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count found nearly two million people visited food banks in the month of March, a 78 per cent increase compared with March 2019.