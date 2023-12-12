FortisBC natural gas bills set to fall modestly in 2024

Photo: Cindy White FortisBC natural gas bills are set to fall in 2024 for most customers.

It’s not a lot, but it’s a small savings for households stretched to the limit.

Home heating bills for the average FortisBC gas customer are expected to go down next year. The utility company says that, as of January 1, 2024, most FortisBC Energy Inc. natural gas customers will see an overall decrease to their bill of approximately one per cent, or about $1 per month, depending on consumption.

Those who subscribe to using renewable natural gas will see even more savings, according to FortisBC. The price of RNG is set to fall from $14.718 to $12.468 per gigajoule (GJ).

Residential users in the Mainland and Vancouver Island zone, including those in the Southern Interior, will see an overall monthly decrease of 1.1 per cent, while monthly bills for residential customers in Fort Nelson, will increase by approximately $9.75, or 11.4 per cent.

In 2024, the price per GJ for Mainland and Vancouver Island will remain unchanged at $2.23. The delivery rate will go up $0.623 per GJ, the storage and transportation rate will fall by $0.441 per GH and there will be an average decrease of $11 annually, based on an average consumption of 90 GJ.

“Decreasing gas bills will be welcome news for many of our customers, especially at this time of year when energy use increases with colder temperatures,” said Michelle Carman, vice-president of customer service and external communications.

“We encourage any customer who has questions about their bill, to reach out. Our customer service team can provide information about energy-saving tips, answer billing questions and offer solutions that fit your personal needs.”

Renewable natural gas customers will see their monthly bills drop 2.8 per cent, based on a ratio of 10 per cent RNG and a monthly consumption of 7.5 GJ.

“As we look to meet the growing demand for clean and lower-carbon energy, RNG will play a critical role,” noted Carman. “The decrease in the price of Renewable Natural Gas creates more opportunity for our customers to play a positive role in meeting climate goals.

FortisBC is regulated by the British Columbia Utilities Commission and reviews its delivery and storage and transport rates annually and its cost of gas every quarter.

