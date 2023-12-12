Demand at BC SPCA animal food banks up 20% this year

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says inflation led to a 20 per cent increase in demand this year for its animal food bank program.

Just one year ago, the BC SPCA provided more than 532,000 meals to dogs and cats through its pet food banks, which jumped to more than 648,000 this year, a difference of 112,000 meals.

“We cannot keep up with demand, especially for dry cat food and dry dog food. As soon as the pet food comes in it gets distributed to the food bank in Pemberton and other communities in need," said Krista Larson, manager of the BC SPCA’s Sea-to-Sky Animal Centre.

The BC SPCA says they currently have 36 animal centres who distribute pet food and supplies to anyone who needs them, as well as 150 organizational partners across the province, including social housing spaces, municipal food banks and other non-profits.

“Unfortunately, this year we had to say no to more than 15 requests from new agencies looking to partner with us. We just didn’t have enough pet food to expand any further," she said.

One of the BC SPCA’s long-standing pet food bank partners is the Willliams Lake Salvation Army. They echo the same message as daily costs of living continue to increase.

“The people who seek our services at the food bank have to make tough decisions daily whether to pay rent, bills or put food on the table," said Tamara Robinson, the Salvation Army’s director of family services & community outreach.

The pet food the BC SPCA provides us means these families do not have to factor feeding their pets into this decision. No one should have to re-home their loving companion due to the rising cost of living.”

According to the BC SPCA, the wildfires that kept burning throughout the province in September also hit the BC SPCA’s pet food bank harder than expected.

“Part of our emergency response is to make sure wildfire affected areas have adequate pet food and supplies for those who have been evacuated from their homes. Some of these affected families were out of their homes for weeks and sadly, some had no homes to return to," said Waters.

The BC SPCA welcomes donations of unopened pet food for community food banks, with their biggest needs right now being dry and wet cat food and cat litter.

You can make a donation through the BC SPCA website.