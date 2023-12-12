Written warning handed out after cougar carcass beheaded

Photo: VicPD

An individual believed to be a City of Victoria employee was given a written warning after the head of a dead cougar was cut off while the carcass was being stored in a city facility.

The cougar had been shot and killed by Victoria police Nov. 21 after prowling the Gorge-Selkirk Waterfront area most of the day.

On Monday, a city spokesperson said the city could not comment on “specific personnel matters.”

However, in a statement, the city noted “allegations of inappropriate workplace behaviour are investigated and may lead to disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.”

A statement from the Conservation Officer Service said it had concluded an investigation into the matter and enforcement action was taken under the Wildlife Act for the unlawful possession of wildlife.

“The cougar head was promptly returned to the [Conservation Officer Service]. The individual was co-operative throughout the investigation and expressed remorse for their actions,” the statement said.

At the time the cougar was killed, police said the risk to public safety was high because of the proximity of a school, preschool and residences in the area, and the amount of time it would take for conservation officers to arrive.

The Conservation Officer Service said its officers have discretion when issuing enforcement action, which can range from a written warning to initiating court proceedings.