Family seeks justice for B.C. man killed trying to rescue dog

On the anniversary of her boyfriend’s hit-and-run death in Abbotsford, Amanda Wegerek continues to seek justice in calling for anyone with information about the incident to come forward to police.

"Put yourself in our shoes. If it was your family, you'd want the right thing,” said Wegerek.

Wegerek's boyfriend Marc Ellis was killed on Dec. 11, 2022 when he pulled over his vehicle to help a dog that he spotted wandering onto Lefevre Road.

Ellis, 38, was trying to corral the dog when a person driving a truck struck and killed him.

The driver and passenger were filmed on security camera running from the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle and Ellis behind.

The 2019 red Dodge Ram pick-up truck is registered to an Abbotsford business, according to police.

Previously, police told Glacier Media the suspect vehicle was not reported stolen.

“Investigators have attempted to speak to the owner of the business but at this time they’re not cooperating with the police investigation," says Sgt. Paul Walker.

Ellis’ sister Tamsin Clarke says he lost his life trying to help save the dog from the middle of the road.

"He was trying to do something good and being the caring animal lover that he is, and the caring person that he is,” Clarke says.

The family is looking for closure after the devastating loss.

"Every little piece counts any little piece of information that can help close this case and just help us as a family to have a little bit of closure,” says Clarke. "We’d really appreciate that.”

After one year, police have done witness interviews and gathered evidence but there has not been an arrest.

“We just hope that the people out there who have information and maybe have remembered some additional information that over the past year they’d like to bring forward," says Clarke.

Const. Art Stele says investigators believe that there are people with vital information that have not come forward.

"Marc’s family and police are compelling those persons to come forward and talk to police,” says Stele.

A fundraiser for Ellis has raised more than $21,000 since his death.

Ellis had dogs himself and pet reptiles that have since been re-homed. His mother who lived in the UK travelled to B.C. to say goodbye to her son.

The family posted an update on the fundraiser thanking everyone for their support and for donating.

"These past few months have been devastating as we try to understand how such a wonderful young man was taken from this world too soon,” reads the post.

"It has been touching to see the positive impact Marc had on the many people who knew him or met him.”

Anyone with information about the death or the individuals involved is asked to contact Abbotsford Police 604-859-5225.