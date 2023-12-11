Body found in Surrey vehicle, homicide team investigating

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in Surrey say they have found a dead body in a vehicle and are investigating the death as suspicious.

Surrey RCMP was notified about a vehicle on 62 Avenue in Newton at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers investigated and discovered a deceased person inside the vehicle.

“Police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase,” says Const. Parmbir Kahlon. “No further information will be provided at this time."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with Surrey RCMP to try and determine what happened and if criminality was a factor.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].