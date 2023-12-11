Province considering expansion of specialty licence plate program

Photo: BC Government A BC Parks specialty plate.

The provincial government and ICBC wants your opinion on the expansion of B.C.’s specialty license plate program.

Specialty plates differ from the typical blue-and-white plates and can represent different organizations or causes such as the Veterans commemoration and BC Parks.

The success of the BC Parks plate—which allows vehicle owners to support BC Parks by paying an annual fee in exchange for a plate with one of three designs—has led the province to consider expanding the program to other causes.

“Both ICBC and government regularly get requests from people asking whether there are licence plate options beyond what we currently offer,” said David Wong, president and CEO of ICBC.

“Hearing directly from British Columbians on this topic is an important first step on a longer journey toward a wider variety of licence plates on our roads.

The possibility of expanding the program to include non-profit organizations and charities is being explored. Proceeds from these specialty plate purchases would be directed toward the sponsoring organization.

“We’ve seen the popularity of specialty plates in other jurisdictions and how British Columbians have embraced BC Parks plates,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The time is right to look at expanding the program and I encourage all motorists to take the survey today.”

B.C. residents are invited to share their opinions via a survey here.