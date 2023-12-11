Woman dies in head-on crash Sunday near Greenwood, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

One person is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 3 in the Boundary region on Sunday evening.

BC Highway Patrol says officers were called in the early evening of Dec. 10 for a crash involving a Chevrolet Tracker and a Subaru Outback on Highway 3 east of Greenwood.

“The initial investigation has determined that the driver of the Chevrolet Tracker lost control on icy roads and crossed over the centre line into the path of an oncoming Subaru Outback,” Insp. Chad Badry, officer in charge of the BC Highway Patrol in the Kootenays.

The passenger of the Chevrolet Tracker, a 62-year-old woman from Grand Forks, passed away in hospital several hours later. The driver of that vehicle was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

“Road conditions were reportedly poor; however, all avenues of investigation are being considered at this early stage,” Badry said.

BC Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or who may have dashcam video to contact BCHP Nelson at 250-354-5180 and refer to file number 2023-6210.