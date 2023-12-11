Man seen crawling to car in North Vancouver blows three times legal limit

Photo: RCMP A man who was seen crawling to his vehicle was arrested for drunk driving in North Vancouver last week.

A man in North Vancouver who was reported to be so intoxicated that he was seen crawling to his vehicle is one of the latest sobering statistics racked up by police during this season’s drunk driving enforcement on the North Shore.

Police received a call from a member of the public Dec. 6 just before noon, reporting the man smelled of liquor and seemed to be impaired, said Const. Mansoor Sahek, spokesman for the North Vancouver RCMP.

Police caught up with the driver, a man in his 50s, at his home, just a few blocks away from where the witness reported the man crawling to his vehicle in the 1600 block of Lonsdale Avenue.

He was arrested and taken to jail, where he provided breath samples showing blood alcohol levels of .290 and .280 – more than three times the legal limit of .08.

North Vancouver RCMP are recommending charges, said Sahek.

Extra officers are out across the North Shore this month conducting additional road checks over the holiday season.

During one of the first roadblock blitzes in North Vancouver, North Vancouver RCMP put the brakes on nine impaired drivers in one night, including six who were pulled over on the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing in a three-hour stretch.