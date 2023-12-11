Sunken fishing boat finally removed from Steveston dock

Photo: Allisa Ritchie

A wooden former fishing boat that had been sinking at an Imperial Landing dock has finally been removed, after some weather-related delays.

The vessel was towed away on a barge Thursday after it was removed from the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed the vessel was "successfully dewatered" and "lifted to the surface" and was towed to Port Melon, where it will be "removed from the marine environment and recycled."

To prevent possible pollution during the removal, containment booms and absorbent pads were placed in the water.

The new owner, who is responsible for the costs of the cleanup and removal of the boat, has also been found and contacted by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard was told they were unaware of the vessel's condition at the time of purchase.

"Vessel owners have a key part to play in maintaining their vessels in good health and working order so as not to become hazardous," said Kiri Westnedge, Canadian Coast Guard media spokesperson.

The derelict vessel began sinking overnight a month ago, on Nov. 8, and the Coast Guard was called to the scene to contain its diesel leak.

It had been towed to the docks after experiencing engine problems on Oct. 22.

The City of Richmond also closed a portion of the Imperial Landing dock for safety reasons.

The vessel was set to be raised earlier this week on Monday after a contractor was hired but was delayed due to the weather.