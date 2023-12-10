Police investigating after man brought dead infant to Williams Lake hospital

Photo: Interior Health Cariboo Memorial Hospital

The BC RCMP Major Crimes Section is investigating the recent death of an infant in Williams Lake.

On Friday, police in Williams Lake were called to the local hospital after a 32-year-old man attended the hospital with a dead infant. Police say a second child with non-life-threatening injuries was “located and transported to hospital for medical assessment.”

The man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested, but they've since been released from custody. Police did not disclose whether the man and woman are the children's parents.

Police have provided few details about the death, but noted the Ministry of Children and Family Development “have been engaged” and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on the incident, police have asked them to call the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.