Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:48 p.m.

Highway 1 has been reopened south of Sicamous following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC says the road has been cleared as of 9:42 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:00 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed south of Sicamous following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC says the vehicle incident happened between Bernie Rd and Old Sicamous Rd.

The road is closed and an assessment is in progress.

No detour is available at this time.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.