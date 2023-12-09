RCMP in Surrey confirm infant located safely after Amber Alert, one man now in custody

Photo: BC Amber Alert Skyler McCauley

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP have confirmed that one person is in custody and a baby is safe after issuing an Amber Alert for a two-month-old girl on Saturday.

Police said they were on scene in the 7700-block of 146A Street conducting an investigation. As part of the investigation, police were speaking with a man who was in a SUV with a 2-month old infant. Unexpectedly, the man fled the area.

That morning at around 10:45 a.m., officers observed the white 2002 Chevy Suburban four-door SUV driving in the area of 176 Street and 48 Avenue. Police said they again attempted to stop the vehicle which fled from police.

"Through investigation police obtained further information which lead them to believe that the infant was in imminent danger and therefore an AMBER Alert was issued at 12:27 p.m.," RCMP said in the press release.

Under 15 minutes later, Chilliwack RCMP received a tip at 12:41 p.m. which ultimately led to the safe recovery of the infant.

Police said the male suspect was taken into custody and is being held pending further investigation.

“The Amber Alert worked exactly how it was designed to work,” Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn said.

“Police immediately began receiving tips, and that is what led us to being able to quickly and safely locate the infant.”

The investigation is in the early stages and is being led by the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police said no additional details will be provided at this time.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Mounties in Surrey, B.C. have cancelled an Amber Alert for a two-month-old girl.

The alert was first issued around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police had said the girl's father was believed to have abducted the infant from Surrey. Mounties said the pair were believed to have been travelling in a 2002 Chevy Suburban four-dour SUV.

They had asked for the public's help in finding the baby.

This update came about an hour and a half after the Amber Alert was first issued.

-With files from the Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

A B.C.-wide Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl.

The alert went out at 12:28 p.m. It said a female child has been abducted and was last seen in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP said the infant is two months old and has been abducted by her father, 28-year-old Skylar William McCauley.

The last known location of the baby was southbound on 176 and 48 Avenue in Surrey.

Police say the suspect is five-foot-eight, heavy build at about 250 pounds, has short dirty blond hair and blond facial stubble hair.

The individual who is believed to have taken the baby was wearing a tan/beige canvas jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

Police say the baby and suspect could be travelling in a white 2002 Chevy Suburban four-door SUV with the licence plate RD862E.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

Editors note: This story has been updated to remove the name of the infant, who has been found safe.