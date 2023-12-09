B.C.-wide Amber Alert issued for abducted baby

Photo: BC Amber Alert Skyler McCauley

A B.C.-wide Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl.

The alert went out at 12:28 p.m. It said a female child has been abducted and was last seen in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say Ari Jenna Rose McCauley is two months old and has been abducted by her father, 28-year-old Skylar William McCauley.

The last known location of the baby was southbound on 176 and 48 Avenue in Surrey.

Police say the suspect is five-foot-eight, heavy build at about 250 pounds, has short dirty blond hair and blond facial stubble hair.

The individual who is believed to have taken the baby was wearing a tan/beige canvas jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

Police say the baby and suspect could be travelling in a white 2002 Chevy Suburban four-door SUV with the licence plate RD862E.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.