Weather system to bring snow to Metro Vancouver, gusts to north coast

Photo: The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings and advisories as a frontal system that could bring Metro Vancouver its first snowfall this winter nears the British Columbia coast.

It says in a special weather statement that Metro Vancouver could see up to four centimetres of snow accumulating on Saturday in higher elevations such as the North Shore and Burnaby Mountain, although wet snow is forecast at sea level.

Environment Canada also says up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible in higher terrain of the Sunshine Coast, while its coastal areas may see about 2 centimetres of accumulation.

Whistler is forecast to receive up to 10 centimetres, and Environment Canada is warning of winter driving conditions on the Sea to Sky Highway north of Squamish starting Saturday morning.

A wind warning is also in place for the central and north coast of B.C. and Haida Gwaii starting Friday evening, with gusts potentially reaching 110 kilometres an hour early Saturday.

Environment Canada says the strong winds may cause power outages and fallen trees, and residents are asked to monitor forecasts and alerts from the agency.