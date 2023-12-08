Driver dead after vehicle goes over embankment south of Nanaimo

Photo: Glacier Media

A driver is dead after a vehicle went over an embankment Thursday afternoon south of Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP said emergency responders received a report of a vehicle going over the embankment shortly after 2 p.m. on Cinnabar Drive.

Despite attempts to save the driver, the person died at the scene, police said.

Traffic was being diverted in the area Thursday afternoon while police investigated the scene.

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident or eyewitness evidence to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.