Two people shot at Prince George home in targeted attack

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Prince George RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 700-block of Johnson Street and found the victims in the backyard of the residence.

The injured people were taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two victims are known to police and investigators believe this to be a targeted attack with no increased risk to the public.

“Police are currently looking to obtain any video surveillance or dash cam footage from the area or to speak with anyone who might have seen people or vehicles traveling in the neighbourhood between 12:30 a.m. and1:30 a.m. this morning,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP, said.

If anyone has information relating to the investigation, contact police at 250-561-3300 and quote file number 42668.

The incident remains under investigation.