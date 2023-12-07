B.C. housing plans could deliver 293,000 new units over next decade, says premier

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby announces legislation that will return short-term rentals to long-term homes for people during a press conference in the rotunda at the legislature Victoria, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Eby says the New Democrat government's ambitious homebuilding agenda could result in up to 293,000 new housing units over the next decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier David Eby says the New Democrat government's ambitious homebuilding agenda could result in up to 293,000 new housing units over the next decade.

Eby provided details of the housing strategy at a British Columbia Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The New Democrats passed a series of housing-related bills this fall, including restrictions on short-term rentals, allowing more density on single-family lots, loosening building permitting processes and increasing housing density in public transit areas.

Eby says the government has now provided regulations and policy manuals to local governments to work with developers on housing projects.

Among the details are outlines for 104 transit-oriented development areas in 31 B.C. municipalities.

B.C. opposition parties have criticized the government for using its majority in the legislature to limit debate on its housing agenda.