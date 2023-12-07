Food banks in Sicamous, Golden, Invermere and Revelstoke collaborate to combat rising food costs

Photo: Community Connections Revelstoke Society

Local food banks in Sicamous, Golden, Invermere and Revelstoke are joining forces to fight rising food costs with the help of a food procurement research study and pilot project.

The Land to Table Network and the Institute of Sustainable Food Systems at Kwantlen Polytechnic University are behind the study, which will involve Revelstoke's Community Connections, the Golden Food Bank Society, Eagle Valley Community Support Society in Sicamous, and Invermere's Columbia Valley Food Bank.

With the cost of food going up, food banks are faced with the grim reality that they have more people needing their services and less resources to help them.

The Rural Food Banks Food Procurement study, funded by an anonymous donor, is an eight month long project that will research ways these four food banks can collaborate to lower costs and help support each other.

“Having the opportunity to explore our options for increasing access to healthy food by working collectively is a huge bonus for us," said Eagle Valley Community Support Society's Janet McLean Senft.

“Our community and rural area has been as supportive as they can be, but with access to reasonably priced or recovered foods so hit and miss, we risk not being able to meet the need in the future."