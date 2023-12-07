Police action under investigation after missing woman found dead

Photo: Carrier Sekani Family Services. Chelsey Quaw.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating the death of a woman near Vanderhoof, west of Prince George.

Although the IIO media release doesn't identify the woman, the details provided are identical to those of 29-year-old Chelsey Quaw, who disappeared from Saik’uz First Nation in the early hours of October 11.

On Nov. 6, Vanderhoof RCMP announced that Quaw had been found dead in a wooded area on the Saik’uz Reserve.

On Friday Nov. 3, Saik’uz First Nation and Carrier Sekani Child and Family Services hosted a press conference asking for more information and action to find both Quaw and another missing community member Jay Preston Raphael.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation into the cause of death.