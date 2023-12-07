Travel advisory remains in place on Trans-Canada Highway through Glacier National Park

Photo: DriveBC

A travel advisory remains in effect this morning on the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden.

The advisory issued Wednesday is in place through Glacier National Park, over a 43.5-kilometre stretch due to heavy snow and winter driving conditions.

DriveBC suggests ravellers consider alternative travel plans.

Heavy congestion is expected.

Be prepared for short-notice closures.

Elsewhere, a collision on the Coquihalla Highway in the southbound lanes overnight was cleared as of 4 a.m.

The incident between the Coquihalla Lakes exit and Zopkios brake check had lanes closed since about 1:30 a.m.