'Sensitive' police document leak sparks independent probe

Photo: Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit - British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) CFSEU-BC is the province's anti-gang agency.

An independent investigation into how a sensitive law enforcement document was leaked on social media has been launched.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General released new details about the special investigation on Dec. 6.

On Nov. 22, an independent investigation was ordered under the Police Act into the alleged breach of police information.

The director of police services has now appointed B.C.’s RCMP Major Crime Unit and Saskatchewan RCMP to ensure the “independence of the investigation.”

Abbotsford Police Department and the the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, the province's anti-gang agency, became aware of the document being put on a social media site on Nov. 14.

The document was intended to be used as part of the response to the ongoing gang conflict in British Columbia.

"The AbbyPD wishes to stress the inclusion of individuals within this document does not necessarily indicate they are related to the British Columbia Gang Conflict (BCGC) or involved in any illegal activity,” says Const. Art Stele.

According to Stele, the privacy breach did not come from within the department.

"Since becoming aware of the information breach, the AbbyPD together with partner agencies, have identified how the information became compromised,” says Stele.

Abbotsford police were able to have the document removed from the online media site. RCMP initiated an investigation and assessment of information dissemination practices got underway.

“There is no information to indicate an increased risk to public safety stemming from the unauthorized release of information,” says Stele.

Police connected with those who may have been impacted by this release of information.

No further details are being released as the investigation is ongoing.