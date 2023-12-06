Police urge caution while winter driving after crash near Trail, B.C.

Photo: RCMP

Police in the Kootenays are urging caution on the highways this winter after a crash over the weekend forced a closure of Highway 3B for several hours.

RCMP say they were called on Dec. 2 at 9:04 a.m. for a crash between a pick up and a commercial transport truck in the 4800 block of Highway 3B in Trail, B.C.

Investigators say a Fruitvale woman, 26, was driving westbound when the vehicle start fishtailing, sliding into the path of a Nelson man, 35, who was behind the wheel of the transport truck.

The drivers sustained head injuries and were transported by paramedics to the local hospital for a medical assessment.

RCMP say the debris field from the crash was “extensive” and forced the closure of the road for several hours.

Officers believe the poor weather conditions and icy road surface were factors.

“Over the weekend, winter driving road conditions came into effect at all elevations in the West Kootenays. First responders attended several motor vehicle incidents on our roads,” said Cpl. James Grandy

“Trail and Greater District RCMP would like to remind the public to slow down and drive to winter road conditions. Road maintenance trucks need time to plow and sand roads so being prepared and driving defensively are your best tools against crashes this season.”

Drivers should plan ahead and check road conditions while giving yourself extra time to reach your destination.

“Leave a wider gap when following and slow down. Everyone should have good winter tires on their vehicles and winter tires are mandatory on certain roadways and mountain passes,” Grandy continued.