Ultimate 'Twilight' cosplay: Rent Edward Cullen's BC home for $20,000 a month

If you’re the lion hoping to fall in love with the lamb – or vice versa – the perfect property has just hit the market.

For a mere $20,000 a month, you can take your Edward Cullen cosplay to new heights by renting the home at 118 Stevens Dr. in West Vancouver, which was home to the heartthrob vampire in some of the Twilight Saga movies.

At least some fans have already fantasized about haunting the Cullen manor, as a TikTok by real estate agent Casey Archibald has garnered nearly 700,000 views.

The five bedroom, four bathroom home in the British Properties was designed by famed architect Aruthur Erickson in 1954 and later updated by Brian Hemingway in 2001.

Sitting on a half-acre lot, the 5,117-square-foot house sits close to Capilano Golf and Country Club as well as Collingwood School. The home’s exterior features an outdoor pool and spa.

There’s been “tremendous” interest in the property, says Kayla Gerak, operations co-ordinator with Archibald Real Estate Group.

Regarding the $20,000 rent, “It is a very special property that will be perfect for the right person,” she said.