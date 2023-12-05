Trans-Canada Highway closed for avalanche control work, DriveBC says

Photo: DriveBC The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden is closed Tuesday night for avalanche control work, DriveBC says.

DriveBC estimated Highway 1 will re-open at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

This story will be updated if more information is available.