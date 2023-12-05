226040
Trans-Canada Highway closed for avalanche control work, DriveBC says

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden as crews perform avalanche control work over Tuesday night.

DriveBC estimated Highway 1 will re-open at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

This story will be updated if more information is available.

