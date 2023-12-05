Some of country music's biggest stars coming to Vancouver for new festival

Photo: .Luke Bryan/Elle King/Dierks Bentley Among the big names coming to BC Place for the Coast City Country concert event in 2024 are (from left to right) Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Elle King. Other bands and artists playing the two day festival in April, 2024, include Nickelback, Bailey Zimmerman, Brett Young, Nate Smith, and Niko Moon.

Dust off the country boots, find all your denim, and grab the cowboy hat: country music is coming to Vancouver.

The Coast City Country Music Festival has announced a huge line-up for its inaugural event in April 2024. The three-day fest at BC Place and the Commodore Ballroom will have more than 30 acts take the stage including some of the biggest names in country music.

Among them are six artists on Billboard's Top Country Artists of 2023, including notable rain fan Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Walker Hayes, and Brett Young.

Also headlining will be B.C.'s own Nickleback. Other notable acts coming to town for the first-ever fest are Elle King, Josh Ross, and Chayce Beckham.

"The Main Event at BC Place Stadium on April 19 and 20 will host upwards of 75,000 fans in the stadium over the weekend," states the festival website.

At the same time, three nights of late-night shows will take place at the Commodore Ballroom, starting April 18; organizers have more planned, too.

"Coast City Country will provide music fans with a variety of experiences throughout the city including street parties and stages," they state.

The two days at BC Place will also see an "in-stadium craft beer and whiskey fest," along with an outdoor BBQ smokehouse.

A kickoff party at the Commodore Ballroom on April 18 will start the fest, with Kameron Marlowe, Meghan Patrick, and Teigen Gayse taking the stage.

"Two late-night events will follow on April 19-20 starring The War and Treaty, Travis Denning, Owen Riegling and a special guest to be announced," states organizers.

An Amex presale begins on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PST; general ticket sales open at 10 a.m. PST on Dec. 8.

Tickets range for the event, with a two-day reserved seating pass for BC Place starting at $79 (that includes access to the outdoor stage and amenities).

A two-day pass to get on the floor will run about $449. There are VIP packages as well, running up to $1,799.

Tickets for the April 18 kickoff party will go for $75, while the other two nights are $65 each.

All ticket prices have fees that will be added on.