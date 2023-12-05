IIO investigating serious injury following arrest in Delta

Photo: IIO The Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating a serious injury suffered by one man during an arrest in Delta on Oct. 22, 2023.

Information provided by the Delta Police Department (DPD) states that at approximately 4:23 p.m., police were called to reports of a stabbing near an elementary school on Ladner Trunk Road.

Officers located the affected person nearby and attempted to arrest him. A chase ensued and the man suffered a serious injury while being taken into custody by several officers.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital.

The IIO was notified of the incident at approximately 7:56 p.m. the same day.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the arrest itself, and whether any force used during the interaction was reasonable, necessary and justified under the circumstances,” said the IIO in a news release.

The DPD is conducting a concurrent criminal investigation.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.