Environment Canada issues 3 highway alerts for mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Brenda Mine - W Hwy 97C (Okanagan Connector), about 22 km west of 97/97C Jct, looking west. (elevation: 1271 metres)

Another day of weather warnings from Environment Canada.

There is a freezing rain warning for the Okanagan Connector—Merritt to Kelowna. Environment Canada warns that there is a risk of ice-covered and slippery surfaces.

"Warm air aloft combined with below zero surface temperatures will result in the risk of freezing rain this morning. As temperatures gradually rise to above zero, freezing rain will change to rain. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," says Environment Canada's website.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Trans Canada Highway—Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. The warning is in effect right through the day and into this evening.

"A stalled frontal system will continue to give snow today and tonight. Further snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday morning. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

A special weather statement remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway—Hope to Merritt until later this afternoon.

Environment Canada is predicting as much as 60 to 80 mm of rain to fall, "heavy rain will ease to showers this afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 mm are expected, which will increase the risk of local flooding and landslides."

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Travellers are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions and check DriveBC.