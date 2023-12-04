Man nearly hit by oncoming cement truck on B.C. bridge

A dramatic video recently shared to social media shows a person having to leap out of the way from an oncoming truck.

The video was filmed on the Port Mann Bridge in Metro Vancouver.

It shows a person in the middle lane of the bridge. As soon as the person appears in the video, they dodge an oncoming cement truck and another truck that is struck beside them.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirms to Glacier Media that a pickup truck with a utility trailer stopped on the bridge and was struck by a cement truck, which narrowly missed the driver.

“No injuries were reported,” says Clark.

The collision is believed to have occurred at 1 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Clark says it took place in the westbound side of the Port Mann Bridge and is being investigated by BC Highway Patrol.

At the time of the collision, thick fog covered the Lower Mainland.

BC Highway Patrol did not answer Glacier Media’s request for details.