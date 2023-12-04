Man and woman arrested after RCMP find loaded gun during search

Photo: RCMP

Castlegar RCMP has arrested two people in connection with weapons-related offences.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a property located in the 1000 block of Mountain Street in Robson, B.C. on Nov. 30.

During the investigation, police discovered a loaded handgun previously reported stolen after a break-and-enter that occurred on April 24, 2023 at a Krestova, B.C. residence.

A man and a woman were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Police arrested Laurence Mckay, 42, who was already on court conditions to not possess firearms. He was held in custody on several charges.

Serena Phillips, 43, was also charged with a number of firearms offences. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court April 3, 2024 in Castlegar.