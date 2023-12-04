Snowmobiler dies on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke

Photo: Revelstoke Snowmobile Club/Dusty Veideman

A snowmobiler in medical distress died in the mountains near Revelstoke over the weekend.

Revelstoke RCMP say they were informed about 5:40 p.m. Saturday of a missing sledder on Boulder Mountain.

"The 27-year-old man from Quebec was snowmobiling with a group when he became separated. He had tried to radio to his group his location, however not having GPS or satellite communication, he could not be immediately located," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy.



Revelstoke Search and Rescue were deployed and later located the man in serious medical distress, in a remote and steep area called 'Toilet Bowl'.



"Sadly, while the man was being rapidly extracted from the location, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries," says Grandy.



The death is not considered suspicious.



RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service investigation of the incident.