'Derelict' sunken boat in Steveston set to be raised

Photo: Esther Tse

The Canadian Coast Guard is planning to remove a partially sunken boat at Imperial Landing, which has been leaking diesel for almost a month.

The "derelict vessel" was first reported to the City of Richmond, which manages Imperial Landing, around Nov. 9 after it sank partially overnight.

The vessel, a wooden former fishing boat, had been towed to the docks after experiencing engine trouble on Oct. 22.

High flotation containment booms and absorbent pads were subsequently set up by the Canadian Coast Guard to mitigate the diesel leak. The absorbent pads were replaced regularly.

According to a spokesperson from the Canadian Coast Guard, the bidding process to hire a contractor closed last week and the plan is to raise the vessel on Monday, Dec. 4.

However, the plan may be delayed by an atmospheric river expected to hit Metro Vancouver's south coast tomorrow.

A portion of the dock is currently closed off to the public by the City of Richmond due to safety concerns.