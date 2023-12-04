Atmospheric river to bring heavy snow, rain to BC highways

Photo: The Canadian Press

An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and snow to BC Interior highways.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the West Columbia, North Columbia, Kinbasket, Yoho Park, and Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Conditions will deteriorate this afternoon and continue through Tuesday morning.

Accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, changing to rain are expected.

This will be accompanied by ice pellets and risk of freezing rain, causing slippery conditions. Higher terrain, such as Rogers Pass and Yoho Park will see the most snow.

"An atmospheric river setting up over the B.C. South Coast today will bring a wintry mix of conditions to areas of the Columbia," the forecaster says.

"Snow will begin this afternoon and become mixed with ice pellets and possible freezing rain in the evening, before changing to rain overnight or Tuesday morning."

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning is in effect for the Manning-Skagit Valley region.

Heavy rain is expected today through Tuesday morning with totals from 40 to 60 mm.

Higher amounts are forecast near Hope Slide.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada says.

"Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."