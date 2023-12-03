'Potent and impactful storm' headed to Metro Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin

People living across the Lower Mainland should prepare for some very wet weather this week.

While Sunday, Dec. 3 will see plenty of rain across Vancouver, Environment Canada is warning it'll get even heavier on Monday.

The agency is predicting 20 mm in its Vancouver forecast, but it's also issued a special weather statement due to the incoming rain expected in Vancouver, across the Lower Mainland, up the Sunshine Coast and up the Fraser Valley.

"A potent and impactful storm (an atmospheric river) will make landfall on Monday bringing areas of heavy rain as it moves across southern B.C." states Environment Canada. "Very heavy rainfall and rain on snow at higher elevations will increase the risk of flooding and landslides."

The agency goes on to note it won't be as bad as the storm of November, 2021, but advises people to keep up to date with the latest weather forecasts.

At the same time elevated ocean levels right now are causing tides to exceed the normal highwater marks.

"Minor coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines. The threat from wind and waves accompanying high water levels will be the greatest today (Sunday)," states Environment Canada. "Elevated water levels at high tide are likely to persist on Monday and Tuesday."