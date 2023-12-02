Port Moody police tabbed to investigate West Vancouver mayor's 2022 campaign finances

Photo: Paul McGrath, North Shore News files Alleged election spending "irregularities" by West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager are under investigation.

A British Columbia municipal police department is investigating the campaign finances of West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager.

Elections BC issued a statement saying a compliance review of Sager's 2022 campaign financing disclosure report identified "potential spending irregularities."

Elections BC says it contacted the RCMP, who referred the file to the Port Moody Police Department for investigation.

Port Moody Police, in a statement, confirms it has been engaged by Elections BC to conduct an investigation, but could not provide further details.

Elections BC, a non-partisan office of the B.C. legislature responsible for conducting provincial and local elections, by-elections, petitions, referendums and plebiscites, says when it identifies potential contravention of legislation, it can conduct its own investigation or forward the file to a law enforcement partner.

Sager was not immediately available for comment.