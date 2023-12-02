Father, 13-year-old son, victims in Richmond, B.C. double homicide, investigators say

Photo: The Canadian Press A 13-year-old boy and his father were the victims in a double homicide in the suburban Vancouver city of Richmond, says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a 13-year-old boy and his father were the victims in a targeted double homicide in the suburban Vancouver city of Richmond.

The boy and his 46-year-old father were killed at their home on Thursday, IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said Saturday at a news conference.

He said the investigation is in the early stages, but initial evidence suggests it was a targeted incident and police are still working to determine a motive.

Pierotti said it appears the double homicide was not gang related.

"This does not appear to be a connection to anything like that, any sort of gang connection," he said. "What I can say is we believe this to be targeted, and what I mean by that is we believe someone attended that residence with the intention of committing a murder."

The names of the father and son have yet to be released.

Pierotti said the father and son, who were not known to police, were alone in the home at the time of the incident.

Other family members were in the home in the hours prior to the deaths, but were not at the home when they occurred, he said.

"I believe it was a family member who did call 9-1-1," said Pierotti.

Richmond RCMP were called to a house on Goldsmith Road in the area of the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields around 10:30 p.m. Thursday where they discovered two people dead in a home.

RCMP said officers were called to the home after receiving a report of a "suspicious circumstance."

Pierotti said investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Rocky View Playground or the adjoining pathways on the night of November 30 to contact the investigation team.