Same suspect believed behind targeting of Ladner church Pride flag

The Delta Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect responsible for another reported act of hate at Ladner United Church.

Over the past year, the DPD has investigated several mischiefs that have targeted the church and, more specifically, Pride flags that are displayed in the church's windows.

On Nov. 27 2023, the DPD received another report of mischief that occurred overnight where a lone suspect approached a window where a Pride flag was displayed, and using a glass-breaking tool shattered the window before running away, according to a news release.

The suspect is thin and fit-looking, wearing jeans and a zip-up jacket with the hood up.

The suspect had unique reflective material placement on the two-tone jacket. Both wrists, the middle of the back, and the zipper on the front of the jacket all have reflective material.

The general description of the suspect fits the general description of the suspect involved in previous mischief incidents.

The DPD also notes it is investigating it as hate crime, as the common denominator of the mischiefs is a symbol celebrating a marginalized part of the community.

The targeting of the Pride flag is hate, the DPD says.

The DPS is urging the community to view the video to help identify the person responsible for the crimes. If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, any information confirmed or suspected, contact police between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at (604)-946-4411 and reference file number 2023-27721.