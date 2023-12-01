Here's what the 8 Surrey Langley SkyTrain stations will be called

Photo: VIA The names of the 8 new stations planned for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension have been confirmed

It won't likely be until at least late in 2028 when you can board a SkyTrain that will take you all the way east to the heart of Langley, but as of now the names of the planned line's eight stations have been made public.

B.C. officials announced Friday (Dec. 1) all the station names for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain, an extension of the Expo Line. The Expo line currently connects Downtown Vancouver with the cities of Burnaby, New Westminster, and Surrey.

The new station names are:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street and Fraser Highway)

152 Street Station (152 Street and Fraser Highway)

Fleetwood Station (160 Street and Fraser Highway)

Bakerview-166 Street Station (166 Street and Fraser Highway)

Hillcrest-184 Street Station (184 Street and Fraser Highway)

Clayton Station (190 Street and Fraser Highway)

Willowbrook Station (196 Street and Fraser Highway)

Langley City Centre Station (203 Street and Fraser Highway)

The 16-kilometre extension project has already dealt with several setbacks, forcing significant adjustments to its timeline. Initially, hopes were to have a planned first stage complete by 2025; in 2021, a report indicated completion wouldn't be until late 2028.

Langley City Centre to Downtown Vancouver in an hour

What will be the first expansion of TransLink's SkyTrain service south of the Fraser in 30 years is now set to begin construction in 2024. Preparations have been underway since 2020, including the now-complete widening of Fraser Highway between 140 and 148 streets, as well as utility relocations, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Once complete, it's estimated a rider will be able to get to downtown Vancouver from Langley City Centre by SkyTrain in an hour.

For Surrey, the transit line's expansion is a crucial step for the municipality and its growing population.

"Surrey is pleased to have six of the eight stations along the route, which will improve transit accessibility south of the Fraser River, as well as connect more people to housing, employment, and schools," noted Surrey's mayor, Brenda Locke.

SkyTrain station names chosen by TransLink

When it comes to the stations, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure explains that several factors are taken into consideration, including "mapping exercises, stakeholder consultation, community and neighbourhood plan reviews, and a study of land-use policies to better understand future development in areas surrounding the stations." The station locations were also chosen because they are adjacent to "key locations where the Province will support transit-oriented developments to create efficient, vibrant communities where people can rely on public transit to connect them to their work and social lives."

The station names, however, are ultimately chosen by TransLink, which aims to ensure they are easily identifiable and make public transit user-friendly for navigation.

"The stations we are naming today will become community landmarks and will be recognized for decades to come," added Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in the station names announcement Friday.