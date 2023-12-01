B.C. urges people to prepare for atmospheric river bearing down on south coast

Photo: The Canadian Press The British Columbia government has issued a bulletin encouraging people to prepare for an atmospheric river bearing down on the south coast next week. Strong winds push across Vancouver Island during a storm, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A bulletin has been issued warning residents in south western British Columbia to prepare for an atmospheric river bearing down on the area.

The statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management says Environment Canada is forecasting a series of storms bringing heavy rain until Thursday, with a peak expected on Tuesday.

It says western Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and coastal mountains will see heavy rain starting Monday, but with four days before the peak, there's uncertainty around the total amounts of rain and snow.

The bulletin comes just over two years after a series of atmospheric rivers spurred landslides that killed five people, while widespread flooding washed out key stretches of highways and swamped homes and farmland east of Vancouver.

The province says B.C.'s River Forecast Centre monitors forecasts closely and it will issue advisories and warnings should they be required during next week's storm.

Officials are asking people to take precautions to ensure personal safety, including developing a household plan, putting together emergency kits, connecting with neighbours and learning about their local government's emergency response plan.