Three Trail firefighters charged with allegedly assaulting a homeless man

Photo: RDKB Richard Morris, circled left, and Gregory Ferraby, circled right, in an undated photo of Trail firefighters.

Three firefighters have been charged with assaulting a homeless man in Trail last April.

On Wednesday, Gregory Ferraby, Richard Morris and Wesley (Mike) Parsons were formally charged with assault causing bodily harm, stemming from an alleged incident on April 23, 2023. Ferraby was also charged with uttering threats, which is alleged to have occurred ten days prior.

Police have been investigating the incident for the past seven months. In a brief press release issued back on April 25, the Trail RCMP said they were investigating reports that a 49-year-old man was assaulted by three men in an alley on the 900 block of Trail's Spokane Street.

“The man said he was assaulted by 52-year-old Trail man and two accomplices when he was taking his garbage out to the dumpster in the alley,” the RCMP said. “The man was allegedly punched in the head several times, may have lost consciousness, and had a serious shoulder injury. The man was transported for medical treatment to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.”

Police said a 52-year-old man, believed to be Ferraby, was arrested at the time, while the other two men had yet to be identified. But seven months later, the BC Prosecution Service has now filed the charges against Ferraby, Morris and Parsons.

According to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary website, Ferraby is a captain with the Trail Fire Department while Morris is a firefighter. Parsons is not listed on the website.

The sister of the alleged victim in the attack, Adena Wong, says Ferraby went on stress leave the day after he was arrested back in April, while Morris has been working as an acting captain. She says Parsons is also an active firefighter with the department.

Castanet reached out to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue regional fire chief Daniel Derby and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary media contact Friday for information about the three firefighters' employment status, but neither have provided comment on the matter by publication time.

Wong says her brother was left with a torn bicep and a broken collarbone following the alleged attack back in April. She says her brother has been homeless for years in Trail and has struggled with serious mental health and addiction issues, although he's now been sober for the past two months.

Wong says Ferraby approached her brother on the street the week prior to the alleged assault and threatened him over what she calls “rumours” about her brother in the small town, which she says are not true.

“My brother actually phoned the police [after the alleged threat] and was like 'I don't know what this guy's talking about, nothing happened,'” Wong said. “It's a small town, it's just rumour-ville, but none of these stories have checked out with the police.”

Wong says the alleged attack occurred on the same night of a large party celebrating the 50th birthday of a Trail firefighter, ten days after Ferraby made the alleged threat to her brother.

“Three firefighters beating the s**t out of a homeless guy for no real reason; they didn't take it to the police to let them deal with it, it's really disgusting," Wong said.

“From what I had heard, from the surveillance, it was very clear they were on a hunt, they were hunting down my brother, looking for him.”

She says while Ferraby remains on stress leave, she's seen Morris and Parsons working around town for the past number of months.

“I have seen them many times in their uniforms ... how the heck are these guys still working, dealing with very vulnerable people,” Wong said.

“These are people in positions of trust, they are who you look to when you need help, without prejudice. And the fact that they're beating the s**t out of a homeless guy and then fleeing the scene when police are around the corner ... that's the part that's most difficult. There's no accountability, there's no remorse.”

Court dates have yet to be set in the matter.