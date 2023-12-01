Up to 20 cm of snow expected on BC Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC Conditions at the Coquihalla summit as of 6 a.m.

As the first snow begins to fall in valley bottoms in the Thompson Okanagan, a snowfall warning has also been issued for mountain passes in the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued the warning, calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt, Highway 3, Hope to Princeton, Allison Pass, Manning Park, and Skagit Valley.

DriveBC webcams show snow on the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Trans-Canada, and Highway 3, along with light snow in parts of the Okanagan.

Snow is expected to continue falling on major highways through today and into Saturday morning as a frontal system moves across the Interior.

The snow will gradually ease to flurries by midday Saturday.??

Conditions in the Thompson Okanagan are expected to warm and freezing levels rise Monday into Tuesday.