Prince Albert police ask help locating missing mom, 3 children: May be in B.C.

Photo: Courtesy Prince Albert Police Service. Lindsay Merasty and her three children, Seth, Travis, and Ascenia, were last seen Nov. 22.

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate Lindsay Merasty, 42, along with her three children, two eight-years old and a six-year-old.

Lindsay and her children were last seen in Prince Albert on Nov. 22, however, information suggests she may be in British Columbia.

Lindsay and her children are believed to be travelling in 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV black in color with a Saskatchewan license plate of 348 MYA.

Lindsay Merasty is 5-foot-2 and 200 pounds. She has black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Seth Wuttunee-Merasty is 4-feet and 80 pounds. He has black short hair, and brown eyes.

Travis Wuttunee-Merasty Jr is 4-feet and 50 pounds. He has black short hair and brown eyes.

Both Seth and Travis are twins.

Ascenia Wuttunee-Merasty is 3-foot-5 and 50 pounds. She has black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.