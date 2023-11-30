Metro Vancouver lifeguard charged with sexual interference, luring a child

Photo: Colin Dacre

A 24-year-old Surrey man has been charged with "sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a child" after a complaint in April 2023.

The man was working as a lifeguard at a City of Surrey recreation centre, states the Surrey RCMP; the complaint of "alleged sexual interference of a minor" was received on April 11, 2023 and the man was arrested on April 18 after the Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit took charge of the case.

The investigation took several months, according to a Nov. 30 press release.

"On October 25, 2023, 24-year-old Jakob Truong of Surrey was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a child," states a press release from police.

He has since been released with several conditions including no contact with the victim, not to be within 100 meters of the City Recreation Centre, and not to go any place where a person under 16 may be present without permission from a bail supervisor, according to the police.

Police are still looking for people with information about the case.

“We encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and request to speak with the Special Victims Unit”, says Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha in the press release.

Police say they've been working with the City of Surrey on the case.