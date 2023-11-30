Police watchdog recommends charges against Victoria officer in 2021 shooting death

Photo: file photo IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald found reasonable grounds to believe a VicPD officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a firearm.

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending charges against a Victoria police officer in the shooting death of a man who allegedly made threats with a weapon near Mayfair Shopping Centre in September 2021.

Saanich officers responded to the call around 9:50 a.m on Sept. 12, 2021, and found the man near Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue.

At the time, VicPD Chief Del Manak said the man was armed and in crisis, and had robbed a nearby liquor store.

Victoria police also responded to the call in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, and officers attempted to negotiate with the man, said the Independent Investigations of B.C., a civilian oversight agency of the police that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

An officer shot the man around 11 a.m. after “less-lethal force options” were used, the IIO said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald found reasonable grounds to believe a VicPD officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a firearm.

The IIO has forwarded a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider laying charges.

To approve charges, the prosecution service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence and that prosecution is in the public interest.